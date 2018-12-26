Edward Eddie “Hillbilly” Gibson , 66 of Ridgeway

Funeral services for Edward “Eddie” Gibson will be held at 2pm Sunday, December 23, 2018 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Herb Jordan and Corey Carroll officiating. Burial will follow at The North Greenfield Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service on Sunday, December 23, 2018.

He died Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at The Ohio State University Wexner Unit in Columbus. He was born on October 22, 1952 in Ashland, KY to Virgil Gibson and Helen Bays. On November 26, 1971 he married Ina Coyle and she survives in Ridgeway.

Also surviving are a daughter; Amber Gibson of Ridgeway. Son; Mark Gibson of Mt. Victory. Sister; Angie (Don) Hamilton of Richwood. Brother; Roger (Erlene) Gibson of Marysville. Grandchildren; Keysten Creamer, Zach Gibson, Abby Gibson, Gracie Barrett and Maddie Barrett. Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister Pam Howard and his father and stepmother, Virgil and Ellen Gibson of South Shore, KY.

Eddie was a member of the Espyville Community Church and the NBHA District 06.

He loved his family, playing guitar. singing gospel songs and preaching God’s word.

He also enjoyed riding horses and gardening. Eddie was the jack of all trades.

