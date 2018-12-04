Edward Jones Financial Advisor Marshall Wolowicz has announced that a second financial advisor has joined his office in Kenton.

Effective this past November 26, Doug Carmean will work alongside Wolowicz for two years and will then continue serving investors throughout the area from his branch office.

Carmean said, “I am looking forward to working with Marshall. “I’ll have all the advantages of working with an experienced investment professional while getting to know local investors. This will be a tremendous opportunity to increase my investment knowledge and hone my customer service skills.”

Wolowicz added, I’m very impressed with Doug, and I’m sure our clients will be too. Edward Jones prides itself on providing the best service possible to those investors who choose to do business with us. Doug will help provide the high level of service investors in Kenton and Hardin County have come to expect from us as well as extend our services to new investestors.”

The branch office is located at 15 North Detroit Street in downtown Kenton. The phone number is 419-675-2466.