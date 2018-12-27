Effie Marie Nichols, 77 of Kenton passed away on Wednesday, December 26, 2018. She was born on November 14, 1941 in Pike County to the late Roy E.

and Effie Crabtree. Marie married John L. Nichols on March 8, 1958 and he preceded her in death on January 6, 1999. She is survived by her three

children: Tanya (Ken Gangloff) Murphy of Cable, Ohio, Sam Nichols of Kenton, Tina (Joe) Wyen of Kenton, seven grandchildren: Nathan (Lacey) Murphy, Matthew Murphy, Jesse Murphy, Amanda (Jamie) Endicott, Samantha

(Ryan) McClarren, Tara (Brad) Robinson, Andrew(Ashley) Wyen, eighteen great grandchildren, a brother-in-law, Robert Morrison of Dola and special friend, Thurman Goble. Marie is also survived by two brothers; George

(Carol) Crabtree of Kenton, Kenneth (Jane) Crabtree of Mesa, AZ, and two

sisters: Helen Payne of Springfield, OH and Mary (John) Elder of PA. She was preceded in death by a brother, Everett (Margaret) Crabtree and sisters; Nellie Waddle, Jane Davis, Jennie Morrison, Ann Woodruff and Mildred Woodruff. A graveside service will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at Grove Cemetery Chapel. Memorial contributions can be made to the American Kidney Foundation, American Cancer Society or a charity of the Donor’s choice. Arrangements will be handled by the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.