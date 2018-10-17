During Homecoming and Family Weekend 2018, the University of Findlay’s Alumni Association recognized eight alumni, faculty and staff members who exemplify the values, ethics and mission of the University.

They included:

John R. Haley ‘81

John R. “J.R.” Haley was named a Distinguished Alumnus. Haley ’81 retired from Marathon in 2017 after more than 36 years of service with the company. He now serves on the UF College of Business Advisory Board.

Haley earned a Bachelor of Science in accounting from UF, and joined Marathon Oil Company as a tax analyst that same year. In 1986, he became a Certified Public Accountant and had increasing responsibilities within the tax department.

In 1992 he was promoted to tax accounting manager for U.S. Steel Corporation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and returned to Marathon in 1994. Haley became tax manager for Marathon in 1996, was named tax compliance manager in 2004, and then became an international tax accounting manager in Houston, Texas in 2009.

In July 2011, Haley became director of tax in Findlay. He was appointed vice president of tax for Marathon and MPLX GP in 2013.

Haley and his wife, Kathy, reside in Findlay.

Cpt. Lauren D. Glover ‘11

Cpt. Lauren Glover was named the 2018 recipient of the Old Main Award, which is presented to UF alumni who have demonstrated distinctive achievements in a chosen career, civic involvement and/or service to the University of Findlay before age 26.

Glover, a U.S. Army captain, received a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from UF, where she was on the dean’s list every semester, and was a President’s Scholarship recipient. She is now a clinical psychology doctoral student at the American School of Professional Psychology in Arlington, Virginia. She intends to specialize in counseling for military members suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Glover was the first woman to lead the U.S. Army Drill Team, a precision drill platoon with the primary mission of showcasing the U.S. Army both nationally and internationally.

As part of her military service, Glover also led military police soldiers in the specialized mission of detainee operations at Gauntanamo Bay, Cuba; led law enforcement operations to protect the president and other high-ranking government officials and foreign dignitaries in Arlington National Cemetery, worked as an operation officer to coordinate current and future ceremonial and outreach missions, and was an operations officer in the 3rd Transportation Brigade Expeditionary who coordinated movement and security missions for Army watercrafts.

At a November 2017 ceremony, Glover was the keynote speaker at the University of Findlay’s Veteran’s Day Program that featured the Veterans Honor Wall dedication in the Center for Student Life. In 2016 She was also a guest speaker at the Women in Military Service for America Memorial’s Veteran’s Day Program attended by the Secretary of Defense.

Glover has received several military honors, including medals for Army commendation, achievement, national defense service, global war on terrorism expeditionary and serve, and outstanding volunteer service.

Linda M. Peck, D.V.M.

Linda Peck was chosen to receive the 2018 Arch Award, which is presented to a member of the University of Findlay community who has demonstrated loyalty and support of the institution for at least 25 years, and who does not hold a UF degree.

For more than 30 years, Peck was director of UF’s pre-veterinary program, and was an animal science and biology professor who offered a comprehensive curriculum that prepared thousands for successful animal care careers. She was instrumental in the development of the pre-veterinary major, and concurrently taught courses in animal sciences and natural sciences. Peck also served as an associate veterinarian at Findlay Animal Care Center and Findlay Animal Clinic.

Additionally, Peck was an academic coach in the Oiler Success Center, and served on several committees pertaining to faculty, students, and the UF Board of Trustees.

Peck earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine in 1979, specializing in equine medicine, food animal medicine and surgery; and a Bachelor of Science in animal science in 1976, with emphases in animal production, nutrition biology and chemistry. Both degrees are from The Ohio State University.

In 2010, Peck received The Ohio State University Veterinary Medicine Alumni Association’s Recognition Award; and at UF received the David L. Allen Award for Teaching Excellence in 2006, and the Founder’s Academic Excellence Award for Faculty in 2003. She also received the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association Meritorious Award, and the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Educator Award, both in 1994.

Robert James Ewald ‘67

The late Robert “Bob” James Ewald was selected as the recipient of the Gold Medallion Award. The award is presented posthumously to alumni who had superb records of distinguished career accomplishments and had made outstanding contributions to their profession, to their university, and/or to their community, but who had not been appropriately recognized by the University prior to their deaths.

Ewald, a U.S. Navy veteran who served from 1946-1948, earned a Bachelor of Science in math, and a Ph.D. in English from Bowling Green State University in 1977. He was passionate about words and language, and inspired students to be lifelong learners, like himself.

Ewald had been computer programmer at Autolite in Fostoria and an internet technology administrator at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He taught English University of Findlay at Allen Correctional Institution. Family members say that because of his passion for learning and teaching others, he was “a college student off and on for 23 years and a professor for 30.”

He was also an actor in academic and community theatre, a Bible study leader and cantor at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, a leader of the Science Fiction Research Association, and published author of a biography of writer Clifford Simak.

Most importantly, he was a husband to wife, Donna, and father to six children, all college graduates, including sons John, James and Stephen Ewald; and daughters Karen Ewald (Tom) Long, Teresa Ewald and Patricia Ewald (LJ Jasper).

“Bob was interesting and thoughtful and multi-talented – an English professor at a liberal arts college who had once been a business computer expert,” Donna Ewald explained. “But despite Bob’s obvious gifts, he never flaunted his intellectual superiority. In fact, he had the kind of humility all great teachers have – to teach with patience, never making a student feel foolish, but always treating others as thought they were equals.”

Bob reflected that light of God in the welcoming home and family he helped create and in the students whose lives he touched over the years,” Donna continued. “The university was another type of family for him and he would be most pleased but humbled to know his commitment is continuing to be recognized even today.”

Don Manley

Don Manley was named the recipient of the Honorary Alumni Award for 2018. Manley has served on the University of Findlay Board of Trustees since 1999, and, along with his wife Karen, has been a long-time and consistent financial supporter to Findlay College/University of Findlay. Manley has been familiar with Findlay since his father, Larry D. Manley ’61 was earning an undergraduate degree in philosophy.

Manley took classes at Findlay College while being the owner of two nursing homes, the Trail Nursing Home in Carey, Ohio, and The Heritage in Findlay, where he was also the administrator. He went on to introduce innovations such as private rooms and a therapeutic pool at The Heritage, things that are now considered common practice among nursing homes.

Originally from the area, Don and Karen have hosted Winter College in Naples, Florida for the past four years. During a Rotary Trip to El Salvador, Don and his wife saw Hector, a boy in desperate need of help, and arranged to bring him to Ohio where he was fitted with prosthetic legs. Knowing Hector had little opportunity in El Salvador, the Manley’s adopted him.

After Hurricane Irma, a neighborhood in Southwest Florida flooded and Manley boated through the streets helping residents retrieve as many of their personal items as possible. Although he did attend the University of Findlay, he did not graduate; however, this did not keep him from being a loyal and committed supporter.

The University of Findlay recognizes L. Don Manley for his success and his faithful service to the University and the community. The Alumni Association is pleased to name him an Honorary Alumnus of 2018.

Brigadier General Kenneth Brandt ‘81

Brigadier General Kenneth “Ed” Brandt has been chosen to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award. He graduated from then Findlay College with a Bachelor of Arts in comparative religion, philosophy and Christian education. He is the senior Army National Guard chaplain and U.S. Army deputy chief of chaplains for the Army National Guard. As brigadier general, he serves as the primary liaison to the U.S. Army chief of chaplains and provides advice and counsel to the director of the Army National Guard, and resources, training and policy to over 800 chaplains serving nearly 350,000 Army National Guard soldiers and their families. He is endorsed by the Presbyterian Church (USA), with headquarters in Louisville, Kentucky and is a member of Donegal Presbytery.

Brandt received his commission from the Pennsylvania Army National Guard in 1989 and has served at the battalion, brigade, and division levels. Brandt deployed to Iraq from 2008 through 2009 and served as brigade chaplain to the 261st Signal Brigade. At the National Guard Bureau, he served as training officer, executive officer, and deputy director, and just completed a two-year tour as Army National Guard staff chaplain. Prior to that position he was the state chaplain for the Delaware National Guard.

Brandt is also a graduate of Princeton Theological Seminary, Princeton, New Jersey; Lancaster Theological Seminary, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and of the United States Army War College, (in residence), Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Brandt is an ordained Presbyterian minister having served pastorates ranging in size from 50 to 1,200 in rural, suburban and urban settings from Pennsylvania, Delaware to Southern California. He served in higher judicatories as stated clerk for Donegal Presbytery, chaired the Committee on Ministry and served as a director on the Board of Pensions, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania that manages the $7 billion pension fund and medical plan for the Presbyterian Church (USA). The Office of the General Assembly selected Brandt as a parliamentarian for several National Assemblies and elected him to serve on the Quadrennial Review Committee for the General Assembly Council in the mid-2000s. He served as parish associate, Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, Pennsylvania where he occasionally preached, taught and led a veterans group of approximately 25 people. He currently serves as parish associate, Westminster Presbyterian Church, West Chester, Pennsylvania.

He is a life member of the Association of the United States Army; the Brandywine Hundred Rotary Club, Wilmington, Delaware where he is a Paul Harris Fellow; the National Guard Association of Delaware; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kaiserslautern, Germany (life member); American Legion, Post 405, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and the Military Chaplains Association of the United States of America.

Brandt and his wife, Jane, have three children and two granddaughters.

Jennifer Smith, D.V.M, ‘91

Jennifer Smith, D.V.M., was selected to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Findlay, served on the UF Board of Trustees from 2004-2008, and is now a member of the UF Board of Counselors. In 1991 she earned UF’s Outstanding Senior in Science Award. Smith also earned a bachelor of Sciences from Aquinas College in 1989, and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University in 1995.

Smith serves as director of the Bioresources Department at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, Mich. She provides management and oversight of all daily departmental operations supporting research facilities, and works with all appropriate regulatory bodies and accreditation groups. She is also an attending veterinarian (consultation status) for Oakwood Research in Attica, Michigan; and was previously vice president for research and development at Veterinary Bioscience Institute in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. She also served as an associate director and veterinarian for research companies in California, and completed two residencies in veterinary anesthesia.

Smith has been a member and served in leadership positions for professional organizations such as the American Association for Laboratory Animal Science and the Association of Assessment and Accreditation for Animal Laboratory Care chapters. She has also published several peer-reviewed articles in her field of expertise, written research abstracts and book chapters, and presented at numerous conferences and other events. She co-edited “Handbook of Anesthesia and Pain Management in Laboratory Animals: Rodents,” which was published in 2017

Barbara Hibschman ‘66

Barbara Hibschman was chosen to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award. She graduated from then Findlay College with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education. She also received a degree from Fort Wayne Bible College in Indiana, and a Master of Education in the teaching of language arts from Northeastern Illinois State College in Chicago, Ill.

Hibschman was a missionary who ministered with her husband, Rev. James Hibschman ’65, in 22 countries. She was on the faculty of King’s College, Koronadal, South Cotabato, Phillippines. There, she taught education, Christian education and music; helped establish a Bible-Christian Education major; and hosted the “Challenge to Youth” radio program.

Hibschman is a popular speaker for women’s groups, churches, educational conferences and seminars in the U.S. and abroad. Her experiences as a pastor’s wife, mother of two, grandmother of four, public and private school teacher, and a missionary to the Philippines and Egypt, provide her with a background to community to audiences of varied interests. Her passion and goal to make Christ known inspired her to author eight books and co-author 14 inspirational/devotional books for women.

In 1992, Hibschman received the Writer of the Year Award from the Greater Philadelphia Christian Writers Conference. In 2006 she was accepted into the Manchester Who’s Who Among Professional Women in Writing and Speaking. She is also a member of Advanced Writers and Speakers Association, which is a professional organization made up of the top 10 percent of Christian women in publishing and speaking in America.

Hibschman and her husband live in Streetsboro, Ohio, where Rev. Hibschman is on the pastoral staff of Christ Community Chapel in Hudson. Together, they share the platform at World Missions conferences and marriage retreats. In the past four years they have led short term mission trips to Budapest, Hungary, and Rome, Italy. In June 2017, they were guest speakers for a citywide church leadership conference in Panama City, Panama