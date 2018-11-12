A Kenton man was injured in a crash that occurred Sunday afternoon at the intersection Main and Eliza Streets.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, 84 year old Carl Caudill drove his car from a stop sign on Eliza onto Main failing to yield for a southbound car being operated by 52 year old Cindy Holcomb, of LaRue.

The collision caused heavy damage to the vehicles.

Caudill was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital for treatment.

He was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.