A rural Ridgeway man died in a drowning incident Sunday evening.

According to a release from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency units were dispatched to a residence located at 12327 County Road 200 on a report that an elderly man was possibly submerged in a farm pond.

Upon arrival, crews learned that John Dugan had been out on the pond doing maintenance work but had not been seen for several hours.

His boat was in the pond, but there was no sight of Dugan.

The Kenton Fire Department Dive Team was deployed and eventually found Dugan on the bottom of the pond in about 12 feet of water.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by fire departments from Kenton, Indian Lake, Belle Center and Ridgeway, EMS squads from BMRT and BKP and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office.