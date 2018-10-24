A man was injured in a farming accident in the 10,000 block of State Route 701 Tuesday evening.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews were dispatched to the Cessna Township address on a report a 74 year old man was ran over by a tractor.

The man was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital by BKP Ambulance. He was said to be conscious and alert, but his injuries were significant.

In addition to BKP, the McGuffey Fire Department and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.