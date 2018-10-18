A previously convicted sex offender is returning to prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing thousands of child pornography images and videos.

According to a release from Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine’s Office, 40 year old Aron D. Lichtenberger, of Elida, pleaded guilty to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor, three counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, one count of illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material, and one count of possession of criminal tools.

Auglaize County Common Pleas Court Judge Frederick Pepple sentenced the defendant to 17 years in prison.

An investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation found that Lichtenberger, who had previously been classified as a Tier II sex offender for sexually abusing a child in 2002, downloaded more than 5,000 sexually explicit images and videos involving young children.