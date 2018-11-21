Elinor Jean Nash Barrett, 91 of Kenton

Services for Elinor Jean Nash Barrett will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, November 24, 2018 at the Kenton First United Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Flinn and Rev. Jonathon Hanover officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 2:00 P.M. to 5:00 P.M. on Friday, November 23, 2018 at the Kenton First United Methodist Church with an Order of the Eastern Star service starting at 5:00 P.M.

She was born on May 3, 1927, in Kenton, Ohio to Irma Hamilton Nash and William Nelson Nash. She was preceded in death by an older sister Helen, who married Pete Hommel, and a younger sister Roberta, who married Clay Flinn. She graduated from Kenton High School in 1945, and was both head drum major, and treasurer of her senior class. She then attended Bowling Green State University.

On February 23, 1947 she married Oliver Wagner Barrett, who preceded her in death in 2004. She gave birth to two sons, Stephen Dewayne Barrett (Jaci) of Urbana, Ohio and Judge Scott Nelson Barrett of Kenton. She was the Grandmother of three grandchildren, Joshua, Lori and Bradley and six great- grandchildren, expecting a seventh in January.

She was a life-long member of the Kenton First United Methodist Church, and sang in the Chancel Choir for more than 45 years, having been honored by the Choir after 40 years of service as “Choir Mom.” She was active in Elizabeth Circle and United Methodist Women, serving as the leader of both.

She was a 73 year member of Latham Chapter Order of the Easter Star, serving as Worthy Matron several times and many other offices, and was appointed Grand Esther of the Grand Chapter of Ohio in 1984.

She was a charter member of Beta Rho Sorority and a member of Minerva Club, serving as the head officer of each group, and was president of the first Northwood PTA in Kenton in the early 1950’s. She was a former member of Fort McArthur Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

She will be sorely missed by her family, who yet rejoice that she now waits for them in heaven with her Savior, Jesus Christ.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests a contribution to the Hardin County Community Foundation account established in honor of Elinor and Oliver Barrett.

