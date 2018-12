The annual Elks Hoop Shoot will be held this Sunday, December 9th at the Kenton High School Gym.

It is free to any Hardin County student ages 8-13, as of April 13th.

There will be 25 foul shots, and winners advance to Districts at Ohio Northern University on January 13th.

Prizes will be awarded to the top 3 shooters per boy/girl divisions in the age groups of 8-9, 10-11 and 12-13.

If you have any questions, call director Brad Heckathorn at 567-674-2851.