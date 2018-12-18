Elwanda J. Casper, age 97, of Ada passed away on Monday, December 17, 2018.

Funeral services for Elwanda J. Casper will be held at Hanson-Neely Funeral home in Ada.

Services will be at 11:00am on Thursday, December 20, 2018.

Friends may call from 6:00pm-8:00pm on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home in Ada and until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be made to:

Sugar Grove United Methodist Church of Ada

Arrangements handled by: Hanson-Neely Funeral Home of Ada