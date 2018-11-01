Erik Wayne Frater, 40, of rural Dunkirk passed away Saturday, October 27, 2018 at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 4, 1977 in Lima, Ohio to Robert E. and Barbara J. (Wilson) Frater, his father is deceased.

He is survived by his mother; sister, Shana L. Deuble of Dunkirk; brother, Shawn E. Frater of Kenton; nephew, Deven M. Deuble of Findlay; niece, Jenna R. Deuble of Forest and numerous friends. Erik attended Hardin-Northern High School and graduated from the Apollo Career Center. He was an avid Ohio State fan and also a Notre Dame fan. He enjoyed movies (sci-fi, horror, and action). Erik enjoyed anything competitive, golf, darts, and cornhole. He will be remembered for his kind and caring ways, but not to forget his stubborn nature.

Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 3, 2018 at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Gregg King officiating (please wear OSU or casual clothing).

Visitation will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made the family in care of the funeral home.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.stoutcrates.com.