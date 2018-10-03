Law Enforcement is still searching for two convicted felons that escaped last weekend from the West Central Community Based Correctional Facility.

Cody A. Ray, 27, of West Mansfield, and Joshua K. Hammond, 28, of Columbus, fled the Center on State Route 4 in Marysville, at approximately 2:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and were last seen heading north on State Route 4

Hammond is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately six-feet tall and 140 pounds.

Ray is described as a white male with brown hair and hazel eyes, approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information should contact Union County Sheriff’s deputies at (937) 645-4110.