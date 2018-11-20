Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey announced his office will be participating in a countywide traffic detail targeting speed and alcohol related violations for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday.

Deputies will be conducting extra traffic enforcement and patrol now through November 25th.

In an effort to ensure the safety of the motoring public, the sheriff’s office will be enforcing a Zero Tolerance Policy on speeding, drunk driving, and seat belt violations.

These extra patrol activities were made possible through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Highway Safety Office.

In a statement, Sheriff Bailey said he and his deputies are committed to keep Marion County roadways safe for all residents and visitors.