The Hardin County Fair Board has a director position for Goshen Township available for an appointed 1 year term.

Anyone who is a member of the society can apply for the position.

The fair board will try to appoint someone from Goshen Township, but all applicants will be accepted.

All letters of intent need to be submitted by Friday, November 30th, 2018, 4:00pm.

Letters should be addressed to the Hardin County Ag. Society, P.O. Box 317, Kenton, Ohio 43326.