Riverdale held a double-digit lead for most of the night but had to hold off a fourth-quarter Hardin Northern rally to post a 42-37 victory in girls basketball play Tuesday at Hardin Northern.

The Falcons (2-1) got 14 points from Brooke Kuenzli and another 11 from Danielle Searfoss, who knocked down two free throws with a little over a second to play to seal the win.

The Polar Bears (0-1) made just 3 of their first 30 shots from the field and trailed by 11 points after three periods. Hardin Northern, which was led by Maddie Grappy’s 23 points, fought back to pull to within two points twice in the fourth quarter but couldn’t get over the hump.