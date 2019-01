The Riverdale Falcons won their third straight game, defeating Ridgemont 68-56 in non-league boys basketball action Saturday.

Riverdale improves to 8-5 while Ridgemont falls to 4-8.

Alec Loveridge paced Riverdale with 23 points while Coby Miller scored 12 points and Brock Davis added 10 markers.

Mason Stuck scored 25 points for Ridgemont to lead all scorers. Landon Newland finished with 14 points and Grant Reppart added 10 points for the Golden Gophers.