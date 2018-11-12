Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire at 830 King Street in Kenton.

One of the occupants of the house, Billie Orich, said she woke up when she heard her 3 year old child coughing.

The fire apparently started in the kitchen area, and she said all she saw were flames and a lot of smoke.

Orich, the 3 year old child and her boyfriend Cecil Potter along with the family dog made it out safely.

The Kenton Fire Department was dispatched to the scene around 10:15 this morning.

Numerous fire departments are providing mutual assistance.