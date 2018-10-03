At approximately 4:30 PM on Wednesday, October 3rd, three cars collided on State Route 31 South of Mt.Victory. According to a release from the Marysville post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a car operated by Conner Miller age 20 of Mt.Victory went left of center while traveling South on State Route 31. She then sideswiped a pickup truck heading Northbound being operated by Melissa Hougendobler age 44 of Kenton, Miller then proceeded into the Northbound lane and struck Michael Musser age 59 of Lima. Miller and Musser were pronounced dead at the scene. Hougendobler was transported to Hardin County Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OSHP said those who died were not wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. More information will follow as we receive the details.

The initial call was to Southeast Hardin Northwest Union Joint Fire District and EMS, mutual aid was provided by Liberty Township EMS, Battalion Chief from Marysville, Hardin and Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.