A Dunkirk man was killed in a house fire this past Saturday morning.

According to a release from Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart, firefighters were dispatched around 8:30 Saturday to the house located at 221 North Buckeye Street in the village.

The entire back half of the house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from the Dunkirk Fire Department arrived.

44 year old Greg B. Spearman was located in the rear portion of the house and was pronounced dead.

No cause has been determined, and the Hardin County Arson Investigation Team and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office are assisting the Dunkirk Fire Department in the investigation.

Mutual assistance was provided by fire departments from Forest, Kenton, Ada and Arlington. Dunkirk and Forest EMS were also on the scene.