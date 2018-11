A crash occurred at the intersection of West Columbus and Market Street around 5:30 Thursday evening.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, a car driven by 72 year old Dolores Brewer, of Ada, struck in the intersection being operated by 27 year old Chad Motter.

Both drivers claimed to have had the right of way, and with no outside witnesses, there was no evidence to determine who was at fault.

Moderate damage occurred to the vehicles.