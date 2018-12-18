Two residents of Richwood were arrested following a report of a fight over the past weekend in that village.

According to the daily media release from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to West Bomford Street to investigate a report of a fight involving several people.

After further investigation, 22 year old Bethany R. Crofut and 20 year old Nicholas D. Rowe, were both charged with persistent disorderly conduct. Rowe was also charged with underage consumption.

Both individuals were transported to the Tri County Regional Jail.