A Christmas morning domestic disturbance landed a Findlay man in jail.

According to to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1113 Hurd Avenue in the city to investigate the incident.

A female was found in the yard, who said her husband locked himself in the house after assaulting her.

Entry was made into the house, and 51 year old Rodney Lauer was taken into custody for domestic violence.

The victim was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation, and more charges may be filed.