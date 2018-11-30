A Findlay man was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated following a crash early this morning in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, a car driven by 48 year old Scot Risner struck a guardrail at the corner of State Highway 103 and County Highway 96.

After striking the guardrail, Risner backed the car across 96 and ended up in the ditch where it struck a culvert.

Moderate damage occurred to the vehicle, which is owned by a cab company in Findlay. There were no passengers in the car, and Risner was not injured.