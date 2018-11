A Findlay man was indicted on child pornography charges.

WFIN Radio reported that 42 year old Robert Sams was indicted by the Hancock County Grand Jury on 42 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor.

Sams allegedly was found to be in possession of child pornography in both videos and photgraphs.

He allegedly downloaded the material from the internet according to the Hancock County Prosecutor’s Office.