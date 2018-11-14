Findlay Police is requesting assistance in identifying a male suspect of a robbery, reported to Police back on Oct 31 at approximately 7:21PM.

According to a release, two male suspects approached two male victims walking in the area of 1700 block of Broad Avenue demanding their wallets and money.

One male suspect stated he had a gun, but no gun was shown. The two victims were then assaulted and their wallets and money were taken. Both male suspects were seen getting into a dark colored Jeep Wrangler and driving away.

One male suspect has been identified and Findlay Police is requesting your assistance in identifying the second male driving the Jeep Wrangler.

If you know who this person is, call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150 or Crime Stoppers at 419-425-TIPS.

You may remain anonymous and may also be eligible for a cash reward.