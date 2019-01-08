A funeral procession for a Findlay Police officer this (Tuesday January 8) afternoon will impact traffic in part of Findlay.

According to a release, the procession for Officer Douglas T. Akers is expected to start at 4 this afternoon.

It will begin on State Route 12 and travel on Western Avenue, Trenton Avenue, Main Street, Lima Avenue, Cory Street and West Main Cross Street to the city limits.

The procession is expected to take approximately 25 minutes. The departure and ending times are approximate.

Travel delays can be expected along the route.

Officer akers died in late December at the age of 54.