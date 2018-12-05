The Findlay Police Department has received reports of residents being contacted by telephone from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration.

The caller claims that large ticket items, such as vehicles and homes have been purchased on their credit and that a formal complaint has been initiated and asks for the last four numbers of their Social Security Number and details of their bank account information.

Some of the phone numbers on Caller ID may appear legitimate, as they can “Spoof” the call number.

As of this time it does not appear that any account information has been compromised.

The police department said residents should be aware of the scam and alert senior family members not to give out personal information.