A pursuit in Findlay ended with the arrest of a Bluffton man early this morning.

According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, officers were dispatched to Walmart on Trenton Avenue to investigate a theft in progress.

A pursuit was initiated after officers attempted to stop the car.

The suspects were apprehended at a residence east of Bluffton.

22 year old Kaleb M. Redman was arrested on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and petty theft. He was taken to the Hancock County Justice center.

A passenger, 39 year old Michelle Snyder, also of Bluffton, was charged with falsification and petty theft. She also had a warrant for her arrest through the Findlay Municipal Court.

Nobody was injured as a result of the pursuit.