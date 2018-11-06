A woman from Findlay has pleaded guilty to charges connected to an overdose in Hancock County in February of this year.

The Findlay Courier reported that 40 year old Desirae Bright pleaded guilty Monday in a plea deal reached in the case. As part of the deal, she is required to testify against Anthony Whitiker, who is the one suspected of providing the drugs that caused the overdose death of Danielle Rice, whose body was found on County Road 18 in Hancock County.

Bright pleaded guilty to abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine.

Another co-defendant, 38 year old Dawn Johns is scheduled for a plea hearing on November 19.