A Findlay woman was killed in a crash that occurred Monday night on State Route 12 in Hancock County.

WFIN Radio reported that 21 year old Yanna Kerkes was driving east on 12 when her car crossed the centerline striking a westbound vehicle being operated by 21 year old Mackenzie Howard, also of Findlay.

Kerkes was pronounced dead at the scene.

After being freed from her vehicle, Howard was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.