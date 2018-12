A fire heavily damaged a house late Sunday morning in the 200 block of Elm Street in Marion.

The Marion Star reported that firefighters from the Marion Fire Department were dispatched around 11:40 to the home located at 276 Elm Street.

The occupants, Dustin Stover, his wife and their 4 year old child, were not home at the time.

Two dogs were inside but survived the fire.

The fire is believed to be electrical in nature.

The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.