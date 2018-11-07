A fire occurred in the basement of a house in Harpster Tuesday afternoon.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was dispatched to the residence belonging to Joy R. Dempsey located at 7191 Railroad Street in the village.

The Pitt Fire Department was already on scene when the deputy arrived, and the Upper Sandusky Fire Department was called to the scene for assistance.

The fire was contained mostly to the basement area, and firefighters were on the scene for several hours.

No cause was given, and the fire remains under investigation.