A combine was destroyed by fire on County Highway 95 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, the combine, owned by Marvin Frey, was being operated by Rudy Frey, who stated that the flames started outside the cab on the right side.

It was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters from the Wharton-Richland Fire Department arrived.

Mutual assistance was provided by fire departments from Forest-Jackson and Marseilles.