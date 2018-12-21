Five teenagers were arrested this week following an aggravated burglary in Hancock County.

According to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence on Township Road 117 to investigate a report that the suspects forced their way into an elderly couple’s home and held them at gunpoint while they stole several items including the victim’s car.

The five suspects were eventually located by the Findlay Police Department in the City of Findlay where they were arrested by deputies from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Charged with felony counts of aggravated burglary and kidnapping were:

19 year old Deven Blythe, 18 Alexandra Ayala and 18 year old Rodney Williams Jr., all of Findlay, 18 year old Devin Kerr, of Bowling Green and 18 year old Hunter Kelbley, of Upper Sandusky.

The investigation is still open and active, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7097.