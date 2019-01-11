Five people were injured in a crash that occurred Thursday afternoon at the intersection of Cable Road and Allentown Road in Lima.

According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Patrol, 80 year old Barbara Rope was driving south on Cable when she turned left into the path of a northbound vehicle being operated by 19 year old Christopher Shell.

Rope was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Two passengers in her car received minor injuries but were not transported.

Shell was transported to St. Rita’s Mercy Health for treatment of minor injuries. A passenger in his car, 19 year old Victoria Horne, was transported to St. Rita’s with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.