Five players scored in double figures for the Riverdale Falcons as they defeated Hardin Northern 82-31 in boys basketball play Saturday.

Alec Loveridge and Max Morris had 14 points each for the Falcons (6-5) while Brock Davis, Coby Miller and Trysten Mix had 11 points apiece.

The Polar Bears (2-7) were led by Hunter Jolliff, who scored 10 points.