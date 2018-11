A Forest teenager was injured in a crash that occurred this past Monday evening in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Sebastian Farthing lost control of his car while driving west on County Highway 330.

The vehicle ended up off the left side of the road where it struck a utility pole and came to rest in a ditch.

Farthing was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

He was cited for failure to control.