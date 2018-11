The Forest-Jackson Public Library is hosting a Soup and Salad Open House and Gift Basket Silent Auction.

The event will be held this Sunday December 2 from 11am until 2pm at the library in Forest.

Family movies will be shown from 2:30 until 4:30.

A free will offering will be accepted.

Bids on the gift baskets are being accepted from now until December.

For more on the baskets and to place a bid, visit the Forest-Jackson Public Library Facebook page.