A Forest man was injured in a crash that occurred just before 9 Monday night in Dunkirk.

According to information from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, a semi and a car collided at the intersection of U.S. 68 and State Route 81 on the south side of the village.

The driver of the car, Andrew Searfoss, of Forest, was flown to a hospital in Lima with incapacitating injuries. As of late last night, he was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the semi, Kerwin Strong, of Flint, Michigan, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay as a precaution.

Dunkirk Fire and EMS and Forest-Jackson EMS and Osborn’s Towing assisted at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.