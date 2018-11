A Forest man was injured in a weekend crash that occurred on County Highway 330 in Wyandot County.

According to the report from the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, 54 year old Bryan Bayes was driving east on 330 and failed to stop in time to avoid hitting the rear of a car being driven by 28 year old Curtis Milum, also of Forest.

Heavy damage occurred to both vehicles, and Bayes was transported to Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He was cited for an assured clear distance ahead violation.