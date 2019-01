A Forest man escaped injury in a roll over crash that occurred Saturday evening in Wyandot County.

According to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office report, 44 year old Jesse Blakley lost control of his car on the ice while driving south on County Highway 95.

The vehicle ended up off the road where it struck the ditch and rolled over coming to rest on its top in a field.

Blakley was cited for failure to control.