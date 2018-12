The Village of Forest Police Department reminded residents to keep homes, cars and garages locked and secured at all times.

Be sure to make arrangements for safe delivery of Christmas packages to times when someone will be home, to deter theft.

Be mindful of your surroundings and those of neighbors.

If you see anything suspicious, contact the Forest Police Department 419-273-2552 or Hardin County Sheriff Department 419-673-1268 or by calling 911 in an emergency.