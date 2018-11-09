All Village of Forest residents are permitted and encouraged to utilize the village owned property along County Road 20 to dispose of their leaves and tree branches.

The entry gate will be left open for the next couple of weeks to help residents dispose of their leaves as their schedule permits.

The gate will be left open on the weekends as well.

Leaves should be removed from any plastic bags and dispose of the plastic bags properly.

Leaves in paper bags can be disposed of on site, as the paper will biodegrade over the winter months.

The site is under video surveillance and is only for yard waste.