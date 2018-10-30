Forest Waldo LeVally, 88 of Ridgeway

Funeral services for Forest Waldo LeVally will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 1, 2018 at Price – McElroy Funeral Home in Mt. Victory with Pastor Cory Savage officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeway Cemetery. Friends may call 2 hours prior to the service at the Funeral Home.

He died at 2:30 PM on Sunday, October 28, 2018 at his residence. He was born on January 17, 1930 in Ridgeway to the late Forest Clyde and Iona (Callahan) LeVally. On April 30, 1949 he married Goldie Prater and she survives in Ridgeway.

Also surviving are 2 daughters; Diana (Mike) Britton of Kenton and Pam McClain of Ada. 1 son; Doug (Karen) LeVally of Ridgeway. 3 sisters; Betty Hurley of Bellefontaine, Mary (Calvin) Deckard of Corpus Christi, TX and Beatty Mouser of West Mansfield. 1 sister-in-law; Gerty LeVally of Kenton. 13 Grandchildren, 35 Great Grandchildren, 12 Great-Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a brother Donald LeVally.

Waldo was born and raised in Ridgeway, graduating from Ridgeway High School, and he loved everything Ridgemont. He and his wife attended almost every sporting event they could, and would cheer on the Gophers. He was also very involved with the Ridgeway community, serving as the Mayor, serving on City Council and as a township Trustee. He even coached Little League Baseball for a number of years. He was also a member of the Ridgeway Church of Christ and the Hardin County Democratic Party.

When Waldo wasn’t at a Ridgemont sporting event he could be found at The Plaza Inn, playing the guitar and singing for the band Pickin & Grinin.

Memorial donations maybe made to The Ridgemont Activities Fund.

