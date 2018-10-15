A former Kenton resident, who now resides in Florida, is collecting donations to help in the recovery effort for victims of Hurricane Michael.

Hometown Stations reported that Christina Myers is in the area and is asking for items to be donated by October 22 so she can take them back with her.

She did indicate that if items come is after that date, she would consider making a second trip.

To donate, you can contact Myers at 805-539-9183. For a list of needed items or for more information, visit the Panhandle Strong Facebook page.