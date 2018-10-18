A former police officer in Lima accepted a plea deal on a case involving an accident last year that claimed the life of a motorcycle operator.

LimaOhio.com reported that 23 year old Cody Rollins had been charged with aggravated vehicular homicide but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in Allen County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

In August of 2017, Rollins was attempting to turn left from Elm Street onto Homestead Drive, and his car was struck by an eastbound motorcycle being operated by 23 year old Brandon Matos, of Lima.

Matos died three days later at the Cleveland University hospital.

Rollins was placed on administrative leave after being indicted and was terminated from the force in March of this year.