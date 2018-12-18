A former Lima police officer was sentenced Monday on charges connected to a traffic crash last year that claimed the life of a Lima man.

Limaohio.com reported that Cody Rollins was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended. He was also placed on one year probation.

In August of 2017, Collins was in his private vehicle and turned into the path of a motorcycle being operated by 23 year old Brandon Matos, who died at St. Rita’s Medical Center three days later. A report indicated that Matos was operating a speed of 100-110 miles an hour at the time of the crash, and the report concluded that there was no degree of recklessness on the part of Rollins, who pleaded guilty in October to one count of vehicular homicide.

Rollins was also ordered to pay $3000 in restitution to the victim’s family.