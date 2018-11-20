Former tenants of a house in Kenton are suspected of stealing several items after moving out.

According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, the owner of the house located in the 200 block of White Street lives in Indiana, and she said she has had repeated problems with the tenants. When they finally moved out, she had had someone check the house and discovered that furniture and appliances were missing.

The value of the missing items was listed at over $1500.

The incident remains under investigation.