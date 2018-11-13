Charges have been filed against four people in connection to the murder of 8 members of the Rhoden family in 2016.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that 47 year old George “Billy” Wagner III, 48 year old Angela Wagner, 27 year old George Wagner IV and 26 year old Edward “Jake” Wagner were all arrested and charged with planning and carrying out the murders that occurred in April of 2016.

The Wagner home was searched first in May of 2017 and recently a second search was conducted.

The Rhoden family members were all shot execution style while most of them were sleeping at their home in southern Ohio’s Pike County.

The arrests were announced this afternoon by Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.